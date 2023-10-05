Watch more News on iWantTFC

When Alex Ritchie walked this year’s Grammy Awards red carpet, she could not help but think about the unexpected way she discovered that she could sing.

While working in the sound department for a musical in her high school, Ritchie was persuaded to try out for a singing part.

"I was like, ‘What? I've never taken a singing lesson. I don't really know,'" she said. "And so I found out that I could sing. Then I taught myself guitar. And then at some point, it was like, ‘Oh, I'll make these songs.’"

It was through MySpace that she was discovered by the booking agent of the world-famous music venue “Whisky A Go Go” in Hollywood.

But after that seemingly easy start in the entertainment industry, the Filipino-American singer-songwriter-producer soon found out that building a music career in 2008 was another matter.

"It was a different time and I was treated a lot differently than I'm treated now," Ritchie recalled. "There are a lot of attitudes about whether I could ever be anything, that really haunted me and were very daunting attitudes."

She added: "When your own heroes that you believe in, when they're straight up telling you, ‘It's never gonna happen for you. Asian people is just not a thing.' So when you're hearing that from the top of the top, how do you ever expect to change their mind?"

Ritchie moved to New York at 18. There, she sought music gigs and worked multiple jobs just to support herself.

But her life changed when she became part of Grammy U, the Recording Academy’s mentorship program, which helps young talents who are actively pursuing music careers.

She became the youngest sitting committee member in the history of the Recording Academy’s Los Angeles chapter, where she advocated for LGBTQ+ and Asian American representation.

As a queer FilAm artist, Ritchie said she is determined to make sure that diverse voices like hers are heard.

The first video she made five years ago for her song “Down For You” made a strong statement, and she did it by staying true to herself.

"There was an interesting reception because of my choice of love interest, but I'm like: I'm gay. I'm not gonna hide. I won't go back in the closet. This is what it is. This is my way of saying I'm not going to be in the closet."

In 2022, Ritchie joined the Gibson Guitar family as an official Gibson artist.

She recently released her new single “Go.”

Ritchie also wrote and produced a TV show about her experiences in the music industry that she’s now to pitching to Hollywood studios.