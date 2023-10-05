Screengrab from 'Five Breakups and a Romance' trailer

MANILA – The official trailer for Alden Richards and Julia Montes' upcoming movie "Five Breakups and a Romance" has finally been revealed.

In the two-minute preview, an unexpected encounter between the two takes place in Singapore, where their relationship begins to bloom.

Richards' character initiates the conversation by saying, " Let’s just embrace uncertainty. Hindi naman kailangan may plano agad, di ba?" as he tries to woo Montes in the beginning.

However, a conflict develops in the subsequent scenes, which show them back in the Philippines.

Montes remarks, "Baka 'yun talaga 'yung problema natin. We are just trying to relive our moments in Singapore."

A particularly emotional moment unfolds, where Richards expresses his pain and regret, telling Montes that he hasn't become the person he promised her he would be.

In response, Montes candidly tells Richards that she doesn’t feel loved by him anymore.

Showing on October 18 in cinemas nationwide, “Five Breakups and a Romance” is directed and written by Irene Villamor.

This marks the first time Montes and Richards are paired in a project.

