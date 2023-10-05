Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Age did not hinder Captivating Katkat from winning the second season of "Drag Race Philippines," the drag queen said Wednesday.

As Precious Paula Nicole passed on her crown, Katkat was both shocked and honored to be named the next drag superstar.

"Ito ang pagpapatunay na hindi hadlang ang edad para maabot ang ating pangarap. Sobra-sobra 'yung pinagdaanan ko sa season na 'to [ng 'Drag Race PH] during shoot and after. Thank you so much Lord for hearing my prayers," she said in her acceptance speech.

Katkat did not disclose her age during the start of the competition series but later on revealed that she is 42 years old.

She also has a message to her critics: "And to all my bashers and haters, ansaya tih!"

Katkat is one of the front-runners in the second season with two wins in the 'Snatch Game' and acting challenge.

She landed in the bottom two once but gave a superb performance of "The Power" by "Idol Philippines" season 2 contestant Ann Raniel.

She was consistently at the top in four challenges: girl group challenge, 'Rusical', makeover, and music video.

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: