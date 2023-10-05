AC Bonifacio confirms past relationship with BGYO Nate

MANILA – AC Bonifacio admitted that she and BGYO member Nate Porcalla had a relationship in the past after speculations swirled about their romance.

In an interview with PUSH, Bonifacio revealed that Porcalla was her first boyfriend, confirming the standing rumor that they dated.

“It was my first official (relationship). First official so parang a learning lesson talaga. And like everyone said, it’s just experience. I just go through it. I learned from it, and then I go on to the next. Then I live the rest of my life,” she said during the press conference of “Shake, Rattle, & Roll.”

Even netizens felt that the two had separated after they unfollowed each other on Instagram early this year.

According to the PUSH article, Bonifacio's first romance taught her to be more aware and to love herself first.

“I’ve learned a lot from that relationship and it’s put me in a spot where I really have to be there for myself. I just have to love myself and I don’t know if you’ve noticed but I’ve been doing a lot of solo traveling, a lot of the things for myself. And I’m enjoying it so, so, so, so much,” she said.

Asked if she still has contact with her ex-boyfriend, Bonifacio said they only talk to each other when at work.

Bonifacio and Porcalla first met when they became contestants of ABS-CBN’s “Dance Kids Philippines” in 2016.

