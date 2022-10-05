Piolo Pascual and Paulo Avelino attend the finale press conference of 'Flower of Evil.' Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Kapamilya leading man Paulo Avelino said it was an honor for him to share the screen with Piolo Pascual in "Flower of Evil."

ABS-CBN's adaptation of the Korean drama is the first series to feature the two most-sought leading men together.



In the finale press conference of “Flower of Evil” on Tuesday, Avelino brought laughter to the Dolphy Theaters as he recalled watching Pascual back in his elementary days.

“Dati napapanood ko lang si Papa P sa elementary at high school. Parang it’s an achievement na 'yung mga hinahangaan mo dati, nagkakaroon ka ng oportunidad na makatrabaho sila at matuto sa kanila,” the actor said, as Pascual burst out laughing.

Avelino added that Pascual is a versatile actor, who knows how to adjust with both young and veteran artists.

Pascual, on the other hand, cherished the chance to see Avelino work first-hand, revealing how much he valued the commitment his co-actor gave.

“He didn’t watch the Korean version because he really wanted to put a different take. The kind of commitment he gave talagang matatakot ka sa set,” he explained.

Pascual further shared that Avelino would isolate himself to prepare for his scenes and never complained on the set.

“Talagang mapu-push ka rin sa limits which is good kasi it’s a collaboration. Ang saya nung experience sobra, nakakabitin,” he added.

“Flower of Evil” is reaching its killer finale on October 8 and 9.

Directed by Darnel Villaflor and Richard Arellano, “Flower of Evil” also stars Lovi Poe, Edu Manzano, JC de Vera, Agot Isidro, Denise Laurel, Joross Gamboa, Joem Bascon, Epy Quizon, Rita Avila, Jett Pangan, Pinky Amador, and Joko Diaz.

