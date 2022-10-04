Handout photo.

MANILA — The new streaming app based in the United States Jungo Pinoy is offering a pool of Tagalog-dubbed films and TV series.

In celebration of Halloween, films such as "Day of the Dead," "Night of the Living Dead," and "Suspiria," will be available on the platform.

"You can also catch rare cult classics like Psycho II, Chain Letter, Andy Warhol’s Young Dracula, Unsane, Silent Rage, Theater of Blood, and the Tagalog-dubbed version of Shaolin vs Evil Dead," the service added.

"Jungo Pinoy also hosts exclusive Jungo Originals like the horror film Hen Night and the new chilling special Bridget’s Haunted Tours: Winchester Mystery House (available to stream on-demand Friday, October 7th). This horror documentary was filmed at the Winchester Mystery House in California, which is a popular destination for fans of the paranormal.

"Join Bridget Marquardt (former Playboy Playmate and co-star on E!’s top-rated reality TV series The Girls Next Door) as she explores the house by herself at night, visiting rooms not open to the public and experiencing unexplained phenomena all caught on camera."

RELATED VIDEO: