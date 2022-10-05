MANILA – Volleyball star Melissa Gohing looked stunning in her recent maternity shoot where she was joined in by her husband, actor Rocco Nacino.

The celebrity couple shared several photos and videos from the pictorial in their respective Instagram pages early this week ahead of the birth of their baby boy.

In the photos, Gohing cradled her baby bump while she and Nacino also showed off stuff they would let their son use someday.

Last June, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby boy.

In a previous post, Gohing shared her excitement over the arrival of their son.

"Boy oh boy! We are overwhelmed with joy! Tanggap ko na mini me mo ito @nacinorocco. Getting rid of my heels to chase this wild little boy. Mana sayo! Haha,” said Gohing.

Nacino and Gohing got engaged in 2020, three years after entering into a romantic relationship. The couple got married in January 2021.

