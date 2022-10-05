MANILA – She may be a new Kapamilya but Lovi Poe earned her stripes as a top-caliber actress of ABS-CBN with her impressive performance in the series “Flower of Evil.”

No less than veteran leading man Piolo Pascual attested to the undeniable talent of Poe as he observed how the actress worked when they filmed the Filipino adaptation of the action-packed series.

“Coming into the show, siya 'yung bago e but 'yung binigay niya… She was always scared, she was always fearful kasi ang laki ng scope nung character niya. One thing that made it easy chemistry-wise was she was really there. 'Yung innate talent, her skills, I was floored,” Pascual said.

During the finale press conference of the show Tuesday, Pascual cited the action scenes done by Poe where she was thrown by Joko Diaz but did not complain.

“It was a delight to watch kasi walang pakialam kahit maaksidente. Binato ni Joko Diaz, tumama likod niya. She was always game. Anything just make it work so nakaka-miss 'yung ganun,” the actor continued.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Poe, meanwhile, also showered Pascual with praise.

“Our directors are the captain of the ship but Piolo is the one holding the group together. His energy is very contagious. When the leader gives his best, does not even complain, you have no choice but to be the same. You have to emulate such character,” she said.

“Now I understand why Piolo has always been Piolo Pascual for a reason. Not just because he’s an amazing actor but because of his character as a person.”

Pascual credited their on-point chemistry on “Flower of Evil,” despite working for the first time together, to being on the same page while doing the show.

According to him, they both drew emotions from one another making it easy for them to make every scene work.

As the show nears its killer finale, Poe is hopeful that she will have the chance to work again with Pascual – be it on the big screen or on the drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya.”

“I pray that I get to work with Piolo again. Nakakabitin. There’s so much that we can do. We spent months together and I feel that there’s so much more that we can give,” she said.

Like the original “Flower of Evil” from CJ ENM, the Philippine version follows Jacob (Pascual), who changes his identity to hide a dark past when he gets married and starts a family with wife Iris (Poe).

His long con is threatened to be exposed, however, when his wife, a police detective, starts to investigate a murder case which leads to his past identity.

Directed by by Darnel Villaflor and Richard Arellano, “Flower of Evil” also stars Edu Manzano, Paulo Avelino, JC de Vera, Agot Isidro, Denise Laurel, Joross Gamboa, Joem Bascon, Epy Quizon, Rita Avila, Jett Pangan, Pinky Amador, and Joko Diaz.

The Philippine remake premiered internationally via Viu on June 23, and on June 25 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and A2Z.

The series is set to end this weekend, October 8 and 9.

RELATED VIDEO