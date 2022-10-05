MANILA – Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for the upcoming series “The Fabulous.”

The series, set to premiere globally on the streaming giant on November 4, follows the story of dreams, love, and friendship of friends who are dedicated to the fashion industry.

Chae Soo-bin plays Pyo Ji-eun, a manager at a PR agency for luxury brands, filled with passion and pride for her work.

Choi Min-ho plays freelance retoucher Ji Woo-min, who has always been indifferent but starts to grow as he learns more about his dreams and love.

Capturing the fast-paced and exciting side of the fashion world, the trailer reveals the hard work behind the scenes in order to pull off a gorgeous runway show.

The friends comfort and encourage one another while dealing with all the ups and downs of the fashion industry.

“The Fabulous” is directed by Kim Jeong-hyeon.

