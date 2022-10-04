Celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto share a sweet moment in Singapore. Instagram: @juliabarretto

Celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto share a kiss and a hug while in new photos shared by the actress Tuesday, dispelling rumors surrounding their relationship.

On Instagram, Barretto explained her lack of updates on the social media platform in the past week, saying she has been “on vacation mode.”

The photos indicated that she and Anderson spent time in Singapore.

One of the snaps sees them kissing and in an embrace, with the iconic Marina Bay Sands in their background.

“It’s been so nice to spend some quality time with RJ. Excited to share memories collected this weekend,” she wrote.

Barretto’s Tuesday post was the first time she shared new photos with Anderson since mid-September, when she denied rumors that they have broken up.

“I don’t think I’ll get into a relationship with somebody na I don’t trust,” Barretto said at the time, in an interview with Karen Davila. “ I do trust him and he shows me that every single day, there’s just no reason for me to doubt.”

Asked whether they intend to get married soon, Barretto answered: “I don’t think that’s up to me. I think that’ll come at the right time. But I do feel very secure in the relationship that we have, and I’m really happy. I don’t have anything to worry about.”

Related video: