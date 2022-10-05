Heart Evangelista has fun cameo on 'Bling Empire'

Photo from Heart Evangelista's Instagram account.

MANILA — Heart Evangelista revealed Wednesday that she will be appearing in the American reality series "Bling Empire" season 3.

Evangelista appeared in the ninth episode together with Kane Lim and his friends at a Filipino-inspired party.

Lim earlier confirmed Evangelista's involvement on the show and posed with Chinese-American film producer Kelly Mi Li in an Instagram story.

“Philippines, you asked for it, you got it! Guess who will be [in] ’Bling Empire’ [season 3]. Tune in tonight!” he earlier said.

Bling on Netflix in about 30ish minutes ?:) see you 🫶🏼 — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) October 5, 2022

Evangelista also teased her appearance on the show: “‘Bling [Empire]’ on Netflix in about 30-ish minutes? See you,” she earlier said in a tweet.

It was a fun cameo 🤍 thank you Bling Empire for the sweetest party :) to Kane and Kelly you are angels :) https://t.co/2P99p5Opo2 — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) October 5, 2022

"It was a fun cameo. Thank you Bling Empire for the sweetest party," she added after the release of the series.

