Netflix has finally unveiled the trailer for “tick, tick…BOOM!”, the film adaptation of the autobiographical musical by “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson.

Set to stream on Netflix on November 19, the movie marks the feature directorial debut of Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Based on the official synopsis from the streaming giant, the film follows Jon, a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical.

Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; and amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic.

With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: “What are we meant to do with the time we have?”

“tick, tick…BOOM!” stars Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Mj Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens.