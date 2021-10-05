Ria Atayde laughs off rumors linking her to Joshua Garcia

MANILA -- Actress Ria Atayde simply laughed off rumors romantically linking her with actor Joshua Garcia.

In an interview with Cinema One's "Pop Cinema," Atayde stressed that she and Garcia are just friends.

Rumors linking Atayde and Garcia surfaced after their "barkada" photo was uploaded online. The two were assumed to be together because they were with couples Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo and Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda.

"We laughed about it. It's actually like something, 'uy rumored boyfriend halika rito.' Like, I mean, we are friends," Atayde said.





Atayde explained that she became close with Garcia because he worked with her mother Sylvia Sanchez in the 2016 series "The Greatest Love."

She also added that Garcia has started to play golf with her guy friends.

"I am super super comfortable with him. Because nga he is my mom's grandson in 'The Greatest Love' and because of that he actually celebrated Christmas with us that year and we're close. Like we just don't post about each other or anything. Pero 'yun nga we're close because of that," Atayde said.

"Things got busy pero we always keep in touch throughout the years. Then kasi we are also working together on 'Viral' so you know lot of reasons to hang out. And he also just recently started playing golf with the boys of my friend group. Now he is part of it as well. So it's really just that."



Atayde noted that this is not the first time she has been teased to someone.

"You know I've been teased with Dominic Roque and Marco Gumabao. So I guess whoever is single naman nilalagay nila sa akin. Regardless kung sino, gets ko naman guys. Single nga, gets na gets," Atayde said.

