Nina to stage virtual concert

MANILA—Nina, dubbed the local music industry’s “Soul Siren,” is set to stage a virtual concert.

On Monday, digital events venue KTX.ph released a poster teasing the return of a “Diamond,” with a silhouette of a woman.

“The KTX stage will shine bright like a Diamond once again,” it said.

Nina confirmed that the teaser pertains to her, as she shared the poster on her official social media channels.

She will make her KTX comeback SOON.



“Soon,” she wrote, without mentioning the concert date.

“Diamond” pertains to the highest certification level for album sales, above Gold and Platinum, as determined by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry.

Nina, who is known for her acoustic hits and soaring voice, clinched a diamond record with her 2005 album “Nina Live!”, cementing her status as a local-music force.

