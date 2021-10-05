MANILA – A month after giving birth, Sam Pinto and Anthony Semerad finally shared to their social media followers a photo of their baby girl.

On Instagram, Pinto and Semerad posted a series of pictures showing them as doting parents of Mia Aya.

“Finally. After a month, daddy @anthonysemerad is home from the PBA bubble. We missed you very much,” wrote Pinto in the caption.

Semerad, on the other hand, said he is more than excited to finally start this journey with his daughter.

“Let the awesome parenting begin,” he said.

Pinto and Semerad announced through a vlog that they are having a baby girl in May.

Talking about how she felt upon finding out about the pregnancy, Pinto said at the time: “Ako, super mixed emotions kasi after the wedding, we were planning to have a baby maybe two years later pa because we want to enjoy. Happy and scared at the same time.”

After nearly three years of being in a relationship, Pinto and Semerad got engaged in November 2019, and got married last March.