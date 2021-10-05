Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Joseph Marco poses in the nude to mark birthday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2021 11:28 AM

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Joseph Marco surprised his fans with a nude photo shoot to mark 33rd birthday on Monday.

A post shared by Joseph Marco (@josephcmarco)

On the comment section of his post, fans, friends and fellow celebrities greeted the actor a happy birthday.

Marco is one of the artists of ABS-CBN's Star Magic artists. In 2010, Marco transferred to the Kapamilya network and starred in the series "Sabel." Since then, he appeared in different ABS-CBN series and programs.

Currently, Marco is one of the newest cast member of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

