K-pop acts Aespa and Youngjae of the boy group GOT7 released new extended plays on October 5, 2021. Photos: Twitter/@aespa_official and @YOUNGJAExArs

(UPDATE) South Korea's idol music scene saw a busy Tuesday as several artists dropped new releases.

Aespa, the up-and-coming girl group from top company SM Entertainment, unveiled its first extended play (EP) "Savage," fronted by the single of the same title.

The music video for "Savage" showed Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning in futuristic and otherworldly sets, consistent with past videos. It also featured the girls' "æ" or virtual counterparts.

Watch more on iWantTFC

At a press conference, the members explained that "Savage" follows their continued journey into the fictional world of Kwangya and their battle against the villain Black Mamba, according to a report from K-pop news site Soompi.

The 4-minute track is described as a blend of the trap and drum-and-bass genres.

"Savage" comes nearly 5 months after Aespa dropped its third single, "Next Level," which ranked high on Billboard charts and Korea's Gaon Digital chart.

Watch more on iWantTFC

On the same day, GOT7's Youngjae made his solo debut with the EP "Colors from Ars," fronted by the title track "Vibin."

The music video for "Vibin" — a bright funk song — showed Youngjae going on a roadtrip as he invites listeners to "just move to the sound."

Watch more on iWantTFC

Meanwhile, boy group Golden Child dropped "Ddara," the repackaged version of "Game Changer," its second studio album released back in August.

The 13-track record includes the lead single "Ddara," a new side track "Oasis," and songs from "Game Changer."

Watch more on iWantTFC

Soloist WOODZ also released his new EP "Only Lovers Left," which has 2 title tracks: "Kiss of Fire" and "Waiting."

Other Korean acts such as CL, Seventeen, Lightsum, Enhypen, Kingdom and Jo Yu-ri are expected to release new music this October.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO