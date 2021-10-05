Photo from Enzo Pineda's Instagram account

Actor Enzo Pineda promised his girlfriend Michelle Vito to love and protect her as the actress celebrated her birthday.

Pineda took to Instagram to pen Vito a sweet birthday message where he expressed gratitude for having her in his life.

“Happiest birthday to my dearest Mahal. I thank God everyday for having someone as precious as you. You are the anchor that keeps me grounded and the wind that guides my sail,” the actor said in the caption.

“On your special day I pray for all your wishes to come true because you deserve all the love in the world. Always remember na nandito lang ako palagi to love and protect you,” he added.

Last March, the celebrity couple marked their first anniversary with the actress posting clips and photos of their sweet moments and adventures.

Pineda, for his part, told Vito that "making you proud and smile is my happiness."

"Happy 1st anniversary, my Dai, and a billion more to come. I hope on our special day, kahit busy ka with your show, napasaya kita. Can't wait to celebrate our anniversary again when you get back. I love you to the moon and back," he said in an Instagram post.

It was last year when Pineda confirmed that he is dating Vito, saying he is "excited for the adventures life has in store" for them.

The two grew close while working together in the ABS-CBN series "Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit."



Related video: