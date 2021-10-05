Photos from Film Development Council of the Philippines website

Brillante Mendoza’s “Gensan Punch” and the highly-acclaimed “On The Job: The Missing 8” of Erik Matti will be featured at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines announced on its website that the two films, another Filipino project and seven companies will represent the country in Asia’s largest film festival from October 6 to 15.

“Gensan Punch” was nominated for the Kim Jiseok Award under the “A Window on Asian Cinema” category, competing against six other films in the region.

The film focuses on a Japanese man with a prosthetic leg who goes to the Philippines to train and become a professional boxer.

Meanwhile, Matti’s “On The Job: The Missing 8” is included in the list of films under the “A Window on Asian Cinema” category.

The crime-thriller film had a successful premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, where John Arcilla was named best actor, making him the first-ever Filipino to win the Volpi Cup.

“I am very excited that more Filipino films, projects, and talents have been selected to participate in such a respected film festival to showcase their stories. The agency is ready to support upcoming projects and talents that will make a mark on the future of our Philippine Cinema,” said FDCP Chairperson and CEO Liza Diño.

According to its website, the FDCP will also host an online panel discussion with seven local companies including ABS-CBN Film Productions.

Participating in the Asian Contents and Films Market are Sine Caboloan Ltd. Co., ABS-CBN (International Production & Co-Production), ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc., Eichef Media\HFilms Co., Cignal Entertainment, The Producers Asia, and KT House Productions Inc.