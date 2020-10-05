New romance? Bela’s IG post stirs speculation

MANILA — Is Bela Padilla in a relationship? This was the question among her followers on Monday as the actress shared an Instagram update that appeared to hint at a new romance.

The photo shows Padilla during her recent trip to Cappadocia, Turkey — a tourist destination famous for its panoramic view of hot air balloon rides.

In its caption, she wrote: “I waited till my swab test result came back negative before posting anything. And I didn’t think I’d leave the country at all this year, but life really has to start moving again.”

Padilla was referring to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns that have limited international travels.

“As seen in this photo, my head is still up in the clouds in Cappadocia. I’m really super thankful that my job takes me to places I’ve never been before or never thought I’d go to...because honestly, I’m not one to go to touristy places, so Cappadocia was low on my list of places to visit. But now, I consider it one of my safe havens,” she said.

“Cappadocia is so beautiful and charming. They have great food and wine and even better people. I luckily got to meet some of the best ones! Their street animals are kind and calm, a great testament to how their treated. And the view is just beautiful from any point. (My peripherals haven’t been as blessed as they have in the last two weeks.) I love everything about this trip so so much. So I’ll slowly share what I went through in Cappadocia.”

Padilla tagged in her post the @nocir, or a certain Norman Ben Bay, as her photographer, notably with an emoji surrounded by hearts.

In the comments on Padilla’s post, Bay wrote, “You are truly a professional when it comes to captions,” punctuating it with a kiss emoji.

“You truly are a professional at making me smile,” Padilla replied with a laughing emoji.

The exchange in the comments, as well as Padilla’s introspective post, stirred speculation that the actress has found a new romance.

Padilla was last romantically linked with her former co-star Zanjoe Marudo in 2018, although the two never confirmed being officially together at any point.

She was earlier in a relationship with film producer Neil Arce, who is now engaged to actress Angel Locsin.