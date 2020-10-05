Maja Salvador receives birthday message from boyfriend Rambo Nuñez

MANILA -- Actress Maja Salvador is celebrating her birthday on Monday, October 5.

On Instagram, Salvador's boyfriend, businessman Rambo Nuñez, shared a sweet photo of them on the beach.

"Looking forward to many more of your birthdays in this wonderful journey with you. Keep being a blessing to everyone around you. I love you so much," Nuñez wrote in the caption.

In her Instagram Stories post, Salvador also shared clips from the surprise party she received for her special day.



Salvador and Nuñez, who is said to be a president of a PR company, first dated back in 2010. They got together again in March last year 9 years after they had broken up.

In an interview on "I Feel U" last July, Salvador shared that their relationship had to take the backseat since fans then were not as open about their idols dating people who are not from showbiz.

“Nung una namin ni Rambo, 21 years old ako noon... Siyempre bata pa naman, kailangan mong i-sacrifice. May ganun ng konti,” she said in the interview.

Salvador believes they made the right choice by giving their relationship a second chance.

“Kasi siguro hindi enough 'yung ilang months lang kami noon. Naudlot talaga. Tapos iba din 'yung love ng family niya na ibinibigay sa akin. Ilang beses kaming may random na pagkikita, may certain feeling na 'yung naramdaman mo dati, parang meron pa rin,” she said.

In a fun vlog last July, Salvador admitted that she sees herself marrying Nuñez in five years.