Joseph Marco's birthday wish is to be with Russian GF 'for the rest of my life'

MANILA -- Actor Joseph Marco took to social media on Sunday to share his birthday wish.

In his Instagram post, Marco shared to his fans and followers that his only wish is to be with his girlfriend, Russian model Dasha Romanova forever.

"I have no wish other than to have you for the rest of my life," Marco wrote in the caption.

For her part, Romanova also greeted Marco a happy birthday as she posted a sweet photo of them.

"Found myself in you. Happy birthday twin. Happy birthday Mr. Marco," Romanova wrote.

Marco introduced Romanova to the public as his girlfriend last August in an Instagram post about the Russian model.

"At times I would find myself crying with happiness," Marco wrote about his relationship with Romanova.

He added: "The moment you walked into my life I found a side of me I never knew I had. A side that would sacrifice everything for your happiness. I’ve never felt so safe and secured like this.

"Now I know that you’re the missing piece I've been trying to find. You bring so much joy and love to my life.

"I always look forward to being home to you and spending time with you. You have the sweetest and most loving heart.

"Thank you for loving me and accepting my love in return.

"I love you today and for all my tomorrows."

Marco first hinted about a new romance when he posted a photo of a woman, whose back was turned to the camera, with the caption: "Thank you for everyday...."

He followed it up with a collection of Polaroid photos, which included a shot of him kissing Romanova.

Marco last dated beauty queen Celeste Cortesi. They broke up this year, after confirming their relationship last October.