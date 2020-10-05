Angelica Panganiban asked: 'Have you ever been in love with an attached man?'

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban turned candid during the second episode of “Ask Angelica” where she revealed personal details about her past.

During the episode, Panganiban was asked if she has already fallen in love with an attached man.

“Hindi ko alam kung aamin ako or hindi eh,” the actress initially responded while laughing.

Panganiban, however, later revealed that it has indeed happened to her but she refused to give any details.

“Na-in love ako, na-in love kami sa isa’t isa habang in a relationship kami pareho. Dumistansya naman. Mahirap ikuwento, masyadong personal and past na 'yun. Pero nung nangyari 'yun, dumistansya kami sa isa’t isa talaga. Kasi hindi pwede. Kahit na boyfriend-girlfriend pa lang, alam mong may mali,” she said.

In the same episode, Panganiban likewise opened up about how her closeness to one of her male friends once became an issue in his relationship.

“Kasi 'yung experience ko, malapit ako sa mga guy friends ko. May isang beses na pinag-initan ako nitong girlfriend ng isa kong kaibigan dahil more than friends daw kami. Ninakawan pa ako ng cellphone nun ah, para lang tignan 'yung messages namin,” she said.

“Hindi ko na lang din pinalaki. As in sinisigaw niya sa bar 'yung pangalan naming magkaibigan, nababalitaan ko na lang. Kung alam mo 'yung totoo, siyempre maiinis ka, di ba?” she added.

Panganiban said she did not make a big deal out of it because she knows that she is not doing anything wrong.

“Napag-awayan na ako. Pero kapag alam mo naman kasi 'yung totoo na wala kang tinatago di ba, malinis 'yung kunsensya mo, hindi 'yun magma-matter dapat sa 'yo,” she said.

When asked if she ever talked to the girl, Panganiban said: “Hindi na. Kahit matapang akong tao, hindi ako confrontational. Choose your battles.”

“Ask Angelica” is Panganiban’s new weekly online show which streams every Friday.

