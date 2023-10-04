What Daniel Padilla thinks of 'A Very Good Girl'

MANILA – Daniel Padilla was all praises for the movie “A Very Good Girl,” which stars his girlfriend, actress Kathryn Bernardo.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News at the ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, Padilla said he had already watched the movie and had nothing but positive remarks to offer about it.

“Bago pa kasi gawin 'yun, siyempre alam ko naman na din. Kami naman ni Kathryn ang magka-collab sa mga gagawin,” he explained.

“It’s a very different taste. Ito 'yung mga kwentong hinahanap na natin ngayon. Ito 'yung mga kuwentong makakapagbago… alam mo 'yung kapag meron sa Netflix na medyo gritty, medyo psychological thriller, this is it,” he added.

“A Very Good Girl” also stars award-winning actress Dolly de Leon.

The movie grossed P40 million in just four days as of September 30, and it is set to make its Hollywood premiere on October 4.

When asked when he and Bernardo would be paired up onscreen again, Padilla mentioned that he is currently wrapping up another project and couldn't provide a specific timeline at the moment.

“Relax muna tayo. Gagawin ko muna 'yung pelikula ko and then after that, tignan natin kung saan ako mapupunta,” he said.

Padilla and Bernardo’s last project together was the series “2 Good 2 Be True.”