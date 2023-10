MANILA -- Star Pop artist Jel Rey has released his latest single "Nasa Alapaap Ang Paraluman."



The track is now available on various streaming music platforms while its lyrics video is now on Star Music's official YouTube channel.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

This is the singer-songwriter's follow-up to his debut single "Helepono," which was released in July.

Prior to signing with Star Pop, Jel Rey joined numerous singing competitions. He also started writing his own songs during college.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC