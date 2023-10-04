ABS-CBN North America

LOS ANGELES – Dolly de Leon and Kathryn Bernardo are now in Los Angeles ahead of the Hollywood premiere of their film "A Very Good Girl."

In an interview with ABS-CBN North America, Bernardo shared how happy she is that their schedules aligned so they can both attend the event.

“This is the first international premiere na out of the country. We are happy to be here,” she said.

“The bosses are coming here to support so lahat ng suportang nare-receive namin, they’re very warm. Medyo busy but we are very blessed.”

De Leon, for her part, emphasized the significance of the event, especially since they are now expanding the reach of Filipino movies beyond the Philippines.

“This is another thing to be very proud of because we are not just limited to our country. We have a wider reach now. We are able to reach a larger audience. So I am very excited about the premiere of the film,” she said.

The Star Cinema movie will have its US premiere in West Hollywood on Wednesday, October 4.

After the Hollywood screening, de Leon will go to Chicago to start filming an indie movie.

Meanwhile, Bernardo previously said that De Leon will introduce her to the team that helped in the promotions of her Oscar-nominated movie "Triangle of Sadness."