Jugs Jugueta shows construction of house

MANILA – Singer-host Jugs Jugueta took to social media to share a video of his future home which is currently under construction.

On Instagram, Jugueta posted a video showing the construction of his house with wife Andie Aguirre.



"Our house!," the "It's Showtime" host simply captioned his post.

Based on his September 25 post on Instagram, the house is already "35.79% done."

"We got delayed because of all the #RainingInManila, but now we’re right back on track!" wrote Jugueta, who also thanked their contractor and project manager.

The couple held a groundbreaking ceremony of their future home in Silang, Cavite last January.

Jugueta, who is also a member of the OPM rock band Itchyworms, and Aguirre tied the knot in 2015.

