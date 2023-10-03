'Doll House' star Althea Ruedas ready for more acting projects

Althea Ruedas



MANILA -- Ten-year-old Althea Ruedas started venturing into the entertainment scene as early as when she was only three years old. She painstakingly lined up for auditions in every possible TV commercial break. No opportunity opened for her.

In her third attempt at auditions, Ruedas was readily discouraged by her mom who said, ‘Anak, ang dami na nating auditions, wala naman kumukuha sa ‘yo,” Ruedas told ABS-CBN News. “I told her, Mama, hintay-hintay lang po, meron din ‘yan.”

True enough, Ruedas was soon taken in by a fast food chain and she was given three projects. Other TV commercials and digital print advertisements followed.

Since then, there was no more stopping the child talent, who later appeared in a TV series and also half-a-dozen films to date.

Ruedas played bit roles in TV series like “Once Upon a Time,” where she played the daughter of Jake Cuenca and Shaina Magdayao in the horror-thriller episode, “The Haunted.”

The first film that Ruedas did was director Marla Ancheta’s tearjerker, “Doll House” (2022), with Baron Geisler as her dad. It was filmed last year in Rotterdam, Netherlands and was aired on Netflix.

“That was my first time riding an airplane two days after my birthday last November,” Ruedas shared.

However, Real Florido’s “Bakit Di Mo Sabihin” (2022), was shown ahead of Ruedas’ first major role. “It was also memorable for me because we had to learn sign language – Filipino Sign Language – for that movie,” shared Ruedas who played the daughter of JC de Vera and Janine Gutierrez.

Ruedas wants to do a superhero or action story, something like the girl version of “Spiderman,” with Tom Holland in the title role since she loves Marvel characters. In the future, Ruedas still wants to do a variety of roles or characters on TV or the big screen.

In her latest big screen assignment, “Instant Daddy,” showing starting Wednesdy, October 4, Ruedas gets to work for the first time with comedian Jerald Napoles in the title role. The film is an adaptation of a Mexican box-office hit, “Instructions Not Included,” shown in 2013.

Ruedas attested it was consistently fun working with Napoles. “All the time, he makes jokes,” she said. “He also helps me if sometimes, nahihirapan ako sa mga scenes or parts ko.

“Pag nabibilisan ako sa mga sinasabi ko, he will always remind me to do it slowly. Dahan-dahan lang.”

So far, Ruedas has been enjoying her acting experiences. She hardly gets tired although she sometimes goes home sleeping in their car.

“Kapag wala po akong shooting, hinahanap po ng katawan ko,” the child star disclosed. “Dati po, kapag wala akong shooting, I would tell my mom, ‘Mama, maghanap ka nga ng gagawin ko’.”

Her fascination into acting transcends to almost everything she does. “I get amazed kung paano nila nagagawa ang isang character na hindi naman sila ‘yun. Doon ako naa-amaze talaga.”

Ruedas’ showbiz idol is Kathryn Bernardo. “I grew up watching her in ‘La Luna Sangre’,” the child star shared.

She was fortunate to play the young Bernardo in Petersen Vargas’ “A Very Good Girl,” but they didn’t have scenes together. However, when Ruedas got to see Bernardo personally on her last day of shooting, she was speechless.

Thankfully, Ruedas does not allow her shooting schedule to get in the way of her studies. Although she’s home-schooled, she makes it a point to go to school and see her best friend, Jodi, who helps her in school work and assignments.

“I do face-to-face when I want to go to school and there are no shooting schedules,” Ruedas shared. “Top 3 pa rin ako sa class.”

Geisler’s advice to her is what he also told her in “Doll House,” an iconic line that Ruedas remembered.

“At least you tried and gave it your best’ was what he always told me. Since we worked in ‘Doll House,’ we never stopped communicating through Instagram. From Papa Je [Jerald] naman po, he tells me to always calm down and never pressure myself.”

Ruedas is also in the cast of the top-rating primetime series, “The Iron Heart,” with Richard Gutierrez, Jake Cuenca and Albert Martinez. Her character, Lia, gave the much-needed support and strength to the main character, Apollo (Gutierrez).

“Since we all started working in ‘The Iron Heart,’ we are like family na rin,” Ruedas allowed. “When wala ang isa, naghahanapan kami.”

Ruedas is the kind of child actress who lights up the screen and captivates her audience. Her portrayal of Yumi in “Doll House” earned for her the Child Best Actress in a Leading Role trophy in the 6th Asia-Pacific Luminare Awards.

Whether or not she’s playing lead or support, most of Ruedas’ acting assignments exhibited her natural talent. Her other projects are James Robin Mayo’s “Silly Red Shoes” (2019), “Tell Her” (2020) and the teleserye, “Dirty Linen” (2023).

Last March, Ruedas also exhibited her vocal prowess and bagged the trophy in the “Little Miss Diva” contest.

When she was six, she previously joined “Little Miss Philippines” in “Eat Bulaga” (2019) and won first runner up in “Mini Miss U” in “It’s Showtime” (2020).