Beyonce 'Renaissance' film to hit theaters in December

NEW YORK, United States - Beyonce over the weekend wrapped her much-touted Renaissance World Tour, a 56-show performance epic promoting her lauded album that pays homage to dance and disco.

And it's on to the next one for the 42-year-old megastar, with her latest project "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" now slated for release December 1.

It's not the first time Beyonce has released elaborate visual companions to her music. She called both her 2013 self-titled album and 2016's "Lemonade" visual albums.

She's also released concert films, documentaries, and 2019's "Homecoming," which chronicled her headliner sets at Coachella.

But this time she's shifting away from DVD or streaming-only releases, opting for a theatrical release a la Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour concert film is poised to rule the box office when it is released later this month.

Based on surveys conducted by the company QuestionPro, by the time both Swift and Beyonce have finished their blockbuster tours, they're expected to have generated a combined $9 billion in economic activity just in North America.

According to a statement from concert promoter Live Nation, Beyonce's global run earned $579 million.

Beyonce's film tracks her artistic journey over the course of her tour and is also expected to include behind-the-scenes footage of her and her family, including husband Jay-Z and their three children.

"When I am performing, I am nothing but free," Beyonce says in the trailer for her film. "My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged."