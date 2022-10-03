Liza Soberano and Destiny Rogers dances to the TikTok craze ‘Thick Fine Woman.’ Instagram: @lizasoberano

Actress Liza Soberano is collaborating with another international artist, this time for a popular dance challenge which she uploaded on Monday.

On Instagram, Soberano shared a video of her with Destiny Rogers, the US singer behind the hit “Tomboy,” taking turns dancing.

“Thick fine women,” Soberano captioned the video, referring to the tune “Thick Fine Woman” that spawned the TikTok dance craze.

Soberano, 24, has been the in the US where she is pursuing an acting career. Recently, she wrapped filming on “Lisa Frankenstein,” her Hollywood debut where she co-stars with Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton.

Newton was among those who commented on Soberano’s Monday post, saying, “We could have done this!”

Newton tagged their director, Zelda Williams (daughter of the late Robin Williams), who was instrumental in casting Soberano in “Lisa Frankenstein.”

In recent months, Soberano has been meeting international celebrities left and right, from K-pop idols to Hollywood stars, as she works towards expanding her career abroad.

