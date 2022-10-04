Eva Green and Chai Fonacier in a scene from ‘Nocebo.’ Screenshot

Chai Fonacier is a Filipino caregiver who uses folk medicine on Eva Green’s character, a fashion designer battling a mysterious illness, in the first trailer of the psychological thriller “Nocebo.”

Released Tuesday, the trailer gives the first extended look at the Philippine and Ireland co-production, which marks Fonacier’s first international role.

While the traditional healing initially works, to the relief of both her employer and her husband (Mark Strong), Fonacier’s character becomes instrumental in revealing a “horrifying truth” to the family, according to the film’s synopsis.

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan from a screenplay by Garret Shanley, “Nocebo” started filming in Dublin, Ireland in February 2021 and wrapped production in April.

Shortly after their first project together, both Green and Fonacier shared fond words for each other on social media, with the former Bond girl calling her Filipino co-star a “truly a great actress with extraordinary depth and sensitivity.”

“She was an incredible partner - she blew me away,” Green wrote in April 2021 on Instagram.

The Cebuana actress similarly described Green as “among the best, kindest, most talented people I have ever worked with.”

She also expressed gratitude to Green "for gracing us with your presence, your intensity, passion, your art, and the beauty of your being.”

“Grateful to be a witness to this awesomeness. Won’t ever forget you, and I hope to see you again. Love you!” Fonacier said in an Instagram post in May 2021.

“Nocebo” is scheduled to release in US cinemas on November 4 and on digital platforms on November 22. A Philippine rollout has yet to be announced.

