Sue Ramirez not yet ready to settle down with boyfriend

MANILA -- Actress Sue Ramirez is not yet ready to settle down with her boyfriend, politician Javi Benitez.



"Ang dami ko pa pong gustong ma-achieve sa buhay ko. Nagsisimula pa lang tayo, guys. Papunta pa lang tayo sa exciting part. So I say 'go, go, go,'" Ramirez told Star Magic's Inside News.

Like her, Ramirez said Benitez is also busy with his work as a public servant.

"Masyado kaming busy. Alam ko busy siya, ang dami pa niyang gustong gawin. Ang dami pa niyang gustong i-achieve. Tapos ako ganoon din ako. So I think naman at this phase we are on the same page. We respect each other's work and we support each other sa trabaho na ginagawa namin. So we're really not rushing," the actress added.

In the interview, Ramirez said there's no big secret to their relationship.

"Steady communication talaga. Of course, LDR (long distance relationship) kami, medyo matagal na actually. Akala ko hindi ko masu-survive pero eto guys buhay na buhay. Pero okay naman so far. 'Yun lang kailangan lang talagang balansehin ang communication. Kapag nawala 'yon siguro magiging shaky ang mga bagay-bagay. Pero as long as it's alive, the communication is alive, then I think magwo-work naman," Ramirez said.

In a previous interview, Ramirez admitted that she hopes Benitez is the one she will spend the rest of her life with.

Ramirez and Benitez met while doing the action film “Alpha Kid One” under the direction of Richard Somes.

Ramirez, who starred in now-defunct series "The Broken Marriage Vow," is now gearing up for the new series "Iron Heart" with Maja Salvador, Richard Gutierrez and Jake Cuenca.

"Hindi ko pa nase-celebrate ito, it's out. Mayroon po akong project with Richard Gutierrez and Jake Cuenca. Excited na excited ako, itong role ko rito, nakakaaliw ang role ko rito, basta promise," Ramirez said.

Asked if her role in 'The Broken Marriage Vow" is similar to her new role in "Iron Heart," the actress replied: "Siyempre mayroong ganoon pero ibabalanse natin 'yan ng magandang comedy at saka kilig-kiligan, happy scenes and family scenes."

Aside from "Iron Heart," Ramirez is also part of Viu's series "K-Love" also with Cuenca. The series also stars Iza Calzado, Isabelle Daza and Gabby Padilla.

