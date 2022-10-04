Watch more News on iWantTFC

'Once you see it, it's too late' is the creepy tagline of 'Smile,' one of the most talked-about horror films this year.

It stars Sosie Bacon whose powerhouse performance has been universally praised including by horror master Stephen King. She plays Rose, a psychiatrist who encounters terrifying occurrences.

As the daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, the actress is a Hollywood showbiz royalty, but she worked hard for her success on her own, notably with a breakout performance in the Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' and recently. in the Prime Video series 'As We See It.'

When asked if she had difficulty shaking off the intense feelings while filming 'Smile,' she said, "I don't really think I had nightmares as much as just like it was a general kind of vibe of some isolation, and that's difficult to shake for sure."

"But you know, it's a good challenge. And I think everybody who does a horror movie, you got to remember it's going to be a lot of nights and there's going to be some physical stuff."

The movie also features 'The Boys' actor Jessie T. Usher as Trevor.

He shared how he felt about how something that usually brings joy like a friendly smile was effectively used as a vehicle of horror in the movie.

"Theoretically, there's a version of the script where we do get to see Trevor do a creepy smile. It was already daunting enough, so when they changed that bit, I was happy that I did not have to rehearse it because I feel like that's something that would kind of live with you forever. You know every time I smile now I'm wondering, does it look like that creepy one or is this like the one that I thought was joyful and happy all my life? I don't know," the actor said.

Kyle Gallner stars as police detective Joel who shares a past with Bacon's character.

"While the movie does have such dread and this always ever-creeping sense of doom, we wanted to kind of shake things up a little bit and really build a real relationship between two people that have known each other for so long that you have moments of them like being annoyed with each other, or almost trying to build a little bit of humor to mine out of something like so heavy and so intense. And that to me was a lot of fun, like an interesting challenge," Gallner shared.

'Smile' is written and directed by Parker Finn. Its story is based on a short film that he made in 2020.