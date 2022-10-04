Mimiyuuuh (right) reacts to the latest music video of James Reid starring Kelsey Merritt. Screengrab from YouTube, photo from Mimiyuuuh's Instagram page

James Reid is filled with gratitude as his newest music video topped YouTube music trends, getting nearly a million views in one day.

The Careless Music founder has released "u & i," which shows him in steamy scenes with Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt.

Sharing a clip from the music video on Instagram, Reid said over the weekend: "It's only been a day and it's just about to hit 1M views! Thank you."

As of writing, "u & i" has over 1.5 million views.

While most of the comments congratulated Reid and praised his latest work, social media star Mimiyuuuh had something else in mind.

The social media star, known for his hilarious vlogs and dance crazes, told the singer-actor: "Sir James, next time ako naman i-leading lady mo."

To which Reid replied in jest: "Okay, you ready for mature roles?"

In response, Mimiyuuh said: "'Wag mo po 'kong hinahamon, sir James! I was born ready!"

Many netizens joined in their conversation, with many of them jokingly telling Mimiyuuuh to fall in line as they also want to be Reid's future leading lady.

Others, meanwhile, called for a future collaboration between the two stars.

Back in May, Reid explained that being unattached romantically has been a conscious decision in light of his career movements, including establishing a presence in the United States.

His last known relationship was with actress-singer Nadine Lustre. They announced their breakup in January 2020.

