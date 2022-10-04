MANILA -- Actress Michelle Vito is celebrating her 25th birthday on Tuesday, October 4.

On social media post, Vito received a sweet birthday message from her boyfriend, Enzo Pineda.

"Since you came into my life, I’ve grown to love you so much that I constantly look forward to seeing you each day. Your love and kindness inspire me to become a better man. Your presence has such a positive and calming effect on my heart and soul that I cannot express it in words," Pineda wrote.

"I want you to know that you are the most important person in my life, and you mean the world to me. Happiest birthday my mahal."

Vito and Pineda marked their second anniversary as a couple early this year.

It was 2020 when Pineda confirmed that he is dating Vito, saying he is "excited for the adventures life has in store" for them.

The two became close while working on the ABS-CBN series "Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit."

Related video: