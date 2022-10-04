Home  >  Entertainment

Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby are the new cover boys of digital magazine Flex

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2022 03:47 PM | Updated as of Oct 04 2022 04:16 PM

MANILA -- Kapamilya actors Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby are the newest cover boys of Star Magic's digital magazine Flex.

This was revealed in a teaser released by Star Magic on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils)

 

Star Magic's Flex "aims to end toxic masculinity by promoting a new idea called modern masculinity."

The first issue of Flex was released in May with former "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" celebrity housemate KD Estrada as its debut cover boy.

Anderson and Milby currently star in the primetime series "A Family Affair" with Ivana Alawi. 

Directed by Jerome Pobocan and Raymund Ocampo, “A Family Affair” airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC. 

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Gerald Anderson   Sam Milby   Star Magic   Flex  