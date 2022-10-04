MANILA -- Kapamilya actors Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby are the newest cover boys of Star Magic's digital magazine Flex.

This was revealed in a teaser released by Star Magic on social media.

Star Magic's Flex "aims to end toxic masculinity by promoting a new idea called modern masculinity."

The first issue of Flex was released in May with former "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" celebrity housemate KD Estrada as its debut cover boy.

Anderson and Milby currently star in the primetime series "A Family Affair" with Ivana Alawi.

Directed by Jerome Pobocan and Raymund Ocampo, “A Family Affair” airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC