MANILA — The remaining queens of "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 were thankful for spending time with their loved ones during the "Untucked" segment of the show.

Eva Le Queen said that being with Luna Le Queen felt like a throwback to their college days and boosted her morale after being at the bottom last week.

"Lahat ng pinagdaanan namin, we just channeled it and I think nakita nila na kahit man lang isang beses na pumunta ako sa runway na ‘yun na wala akong pakialam sa sasabihin ng mga tao to just let go and let loose," Eva said.

Xilhouete echoed Eva's sentiments, noting how his partner Xhadow was the only person she has right now.

"Sobrang saya ko kasi si Xhadow lang ‘yung kasama ko talaga at alam ‘yun ni Pika na family-wise wala ako talaga. Alam din ni Marina (Summers) ‘yun na lacking ako ng love ng mother, from father, siblings, cousins, tita, tito, lahatin mo na," Xilhouete said.

"Ang saya ko kasi ‘yung connection na I have with (Xhadow) is so genuine, binigyan ako ni Papa God ng connection na nakuha ko rin with my lola," she added.

Precious Paula Nicole said she felt like her departed mother made him and his younger brother see each other again.

"Gusto ‘to ni mama, ginawan ‘to ng paraan ni mama na magkita ulit kami kasi ito nga nung lumalaki hindi talaga siya palahalubilo sa mga tao kasi he got bullied a lot," Precious said.

"Si mama kasi overprotective talaga sa kanya, sobra as in. Si mama sumasama na sa school para huwag lang siyang ma-bully, binabantayan siya. Ito, pinakaiingatan naming lahat," she added.

Marina Summers thanked all of their loved ones for joining them in the competition and for being supportive of their craft as drag queens.

"Proud kami sa inyong lahat, proud kami sa ipinakita niyo sa stage kasi for sure lahat tayo, lahat kayo mayroong dalang takot, may dalang fear kasi first time niyong papasok ng 'Drag Race' tapos magda-drag pa kayo tapos 6 na," Marina said.

"We really appreciate your presence here and kagaya ng sabi namin sa stage kanina super grateful kami na nandito kayo kasi kagaya ng sinabi ni Xilhouete, nakakapagod siya, nakaka-drain, nakakaubos and any familiar faces would light up the room, any familiar faces would boost us up. Kagaya ng naramdaman ni Eva, iba ‘yung shift ng energy niya. Same goes with the other girls, iba ‘yung feeling para kaming lumilipad ngayon," she added.

"It reminded us na hindi kami nag-iisa, hindi kami nandito para sa sarili namin. Nandito kami para sa inyo, para sa mga taong sumusuporta sa amin. So thank you so much for being here."

Meanwhile, Xilhouete had a pep talk with Brigiding and commended her for handling the competition with grace.

"I commend you on how you are handling everything from week to week. Kasi for somebody like you who admitted na parang lumaki ulo ko, I thought of myself like a star and yet you allowed yourself to be crushed by the judges, by the competition and yet you stood tall," she said.

"Hindi ka bumigay. Ako kasi umiyak ako agad, hindi ko na kaya eh. You handled things professionally with grace from there pa lang, I want you to know na you are more than just Brigiding, you are more than just an artist."

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

