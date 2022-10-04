MANILA -- Desiree del Valle and Boom Labrusca had their first child baptized.

Photos taken by Nice Print Photography from the intimate event happened last October 1 were shared by the couple on their respective Instagram pages.



The celebration was attended by the couple's family, loved ones and friends. Present at the event were Maricel Soriano, Tetchie Agbayani, Cheska Iñigo, Cesca Litton and Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi.

The couple welcomed their baby boy Alexander Sebastian Dunham, nicknamed Bash, in October last year.

Del Valle and Labrusca got married in January 2018, six years after they were cast as a couple in the ABS-CBN series “Aryana” in 2012.

Labrusca also has a son, actor Tony Labrusca, with model Angel Jones.

