Manila Grey. Handout

MANILA – Paradise Rising, the sister label of international mass media company 88rising, is back with a new line up of artists on its new EP and second installment to its compilation album, "semilucent.”

The latest compilation dubbed “semilucent 2” contains five tracks that features fresh, new artists. Among them is Filipino artist Steven Peregrina, whose track “All Night” is “all about good vibes, good times, and partying.”

Also included is Canada-based duo Manila Grey, whose song “Island Baby (Maarte)” brings a new vibe to the compilation project.

“In this song, we show love to all the beautiful women in our lives, women who represent the vibrancy and class of our culture, both in our home city Vancouver. 'Maarte' is slang for high maintenance in Filipino, but it actually means artsy. We just wanted to flip that narrative into something fun, while showcasing the art and the grace. All the strong women in our lives have high standards, sometimes you need that energy you know? Like go ahead, it’s all good, feel yourself,” the duo noted.



Another track from the EP is from up-and-coming female R&B artist daze, who is based in Amsterdam. His song “Situation” is “about a relationship between two people who are in between love and friendship, or a situationship.”

“Neither really wants to admit how much they like each other, but the tension and passion keeps building until they both can’t deny it any longer. It’s a soulful song with layers and layers of melodies that express desire, connection, and taking a leap of faith,” daze revealed.



Meanwhile, hip-hop powerhouse from New York CA Christian Alexander and seasoned rapper and songwriter Curtismith are excited to be a part of the 'semilucent 2' EP because "we have an opportunity to represent the Philippines on 88rising’s global platform and inspire the next generation of artists to continue to keep pushing Filipino music culture forward.”

Their collaboration is titled “Black Hearts,” a trap R&B song about "how cold relationships can be.”

Lastly, Filipino-American electronic producer Manila Killa joined forces with global vocal artist Yuna in “Reminisce.”

“When I heard Manila Killa's instrumental track, I was at a place in my life where I had to start being creative in a new environment. I was at home with my family, it was so different from what I'm used to. But listening to ‘Reminisce’ just inspired me to write something emotional, about romanticizing the past or a memory that lives in your head forever,” Yuna said of the song.



In contrast to the dreamy and airy radiance of the songs from the debut project, “semilucent 2” draws inspiration from the darker mood that comes with the ending of summer, and a longing for memories past.

According to 88rising founder and CEO Sean Miyashiro, they want to support these talented artists and “help them be heard, and bring music from the Philippines to a global audience."

“semilucent 2” is slated to be released on Spotify and other streaming platforms by Paradise Rising on Monday, October 4.