Meet the cast of KathNiel teleserye ‘2G2BT’

Reel and real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla will star in the teleserye ‘2G2BT.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Acclaimed actors, screen veterans, and newcomers are joining superstars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla in their comeback teleserye “2G2BT” (2 Good 2 Be True).

ABS-CBN revealed the cast of the romantic-comedy series on Monday, a week after the series’ title and its director, Mae Cruz Alviar, were announced.

Among the veteran stars in the cast are Ronaldo Valdez, Gloria Diaz, and Irma Adlawan, along with Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Cris Villanueva, and Smokey Manaloto.

2 good not 2 REVEAL!



Meet the cast of 2 Good 2 Be True.❤️#2G2BTCastReveal #Kathniel #RgeUnit pic.twitter.com/dUl5x1lzcW — RGE Unit (@rgedramaunit) October 4, 2021

Matt Evans, Jenny Miller, Yves Flores, and Pamu Pamorada are also part of the project. Gillian Vicencio, Kristel Fulgar, Bianca de Vera, and Alyssa Muhlach complete the cast.

Their characters were not yet detailed.

Produced by RGE Drama, “2G2BT” marks the first teleserye of Bernardo and Padilla in four years, after “La Luna Sangre.”

Taping is scheduled to start this month.

The series’ story, as well as its target premiere date, remain under wraps.