Watch more on iWantTFC

BTS and Coldplay took fans inside "My Universe," the unexpected collaboration that now appears to have been written in the stars.

In the making-of documentary of their latest hit, the British band's frontman Chris Martin revealed he initially considered shooting down the idea of performing a song with the South Koreans.

"About 18 months ago, I got a message from somebody. They said BTS wants to do a song with you, and I said, 'How would that work?' I didn't understand how that could be possible," the English singer recalled in the mini-documentary.

Martin, however, was prompted to write a track for the boyband when he heard the phrase "my universe."

"I felt that is a cool title. Then I took it to my friend and said, let's do this demo for BTS," he shared.

Since the Coldplay crew ended up "really liking the song," Martin found himself flying halfway across the world to record the piece with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, in their studio in Seoul.

According to the Brit, "My Universe" is about "how the power of love transcends borders, rules, genders, race, and sexuality."

"Chris said that when he wrote the song he was thinking of Coldplay and BTS as representatives of Earth coming together to build a new universe. He said he wanted us to build everything from A-Z and it came along magnificently," Jin explained.

"It feels very special to me that the most popular artist in the world speaks Korean and is like a group of brothers that is not from the West. It just feels very hopeful to me in terms of thinking of the world as one," Martin enthused.

While the title could have also been prepared remotely, J-Hope said recording with the Coldplay vocalist "added sincerity" to the piece as the united effort of both parties to overcome language barriers, cultural differences, and even the challenges ushered by the COVID-19, to produce an anthemic statement perfectly encapsulates the title's sentiment.

"This song is all about us creating something together. That is why Chris came in person and recorded with us as well. I really loved the theme not alone but together," V said.

"There is the universe where you and me exist and we are all having fun, like a festival, is what he was going for," Jimin described.

While some might view the pairing of the artists born from opposite sides of the world as unusual, the bands, despite speaking different languages, actually have a lot in common.

Coldplay and BTS, two of the biggest groups in the industry today, have both long been using their massive platforms to advocate positive themes such as love and acceptance.

For example, Suga noted that "My Universe," which the BTS rap line co-wrote with Coldplay members and hitmaker Max Martin, is in line with the messages they have been trying to get across.

"It has been very cool to see each character, meet each personality, and see how everybody is very individual but they still work as a group," Martin shared. "When you see who they are as people, their songs, it is really a message of togetherness and being yourself, all the stuff I agree with."

BTS, meanwhile, revealed that Coldplay is among the artists that has had "great influence" on them and is in fact, one of their "role models."

"Chris beyond just a legendary singer, he impacts others for the better with his positive mindset. He is so admirable," Jimin complimented.

The Bangtan boys also shared they looked up to the iconic band because they do not hold "any kind of prejudice."

"Hearing such a big celebrity like him agreed to collaborate with us, I thought 'What would I do?' I was fascinated that such a celebrity was willing to work with us," Jin confessed.

Both acts are also known for their ever-evolving off-kilter discography. Coldplay, for instance, has been boldly shifting their sound in every album, while BTS has been continually experimenting with multiple genres in each track.

"I like a lot of BTS music because first, it has an incredible production, often very unusual structures, and different melodies to what I hear. It is not something we could ever do so I admire it because it is a different skill," Martin elaborated.

Despite the difficulties Martin encountered en route to South Korea due to the restrictions ushered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the British artist described the whole process as "a dream coming true."

"We've been very lucky with people allowing us to come in for 2 days just to record. It was such a stressful journey... [It] has been one of the most fun days for me in the studio ever...it was everything I could have dreamed but a little bit better," Martin admitted.

"I saw Chris Martin close his eyes and sing along with such a happy smile. It was a genuine look that came from his heart," Jungkook attested.

The visit of Martin, a household name "facing the same situation" BTS said, gave them a “breath of life again."

“We got to work side by side with a fellow band. That alone means so much to us. It makes us realize how far we have come,” RM said.

The BTS leader also revealed that "My Universe," is "very personal" to Martin and was birthed from his frustrations over the health and economic crisis that further divided the world.

Similarly, the BTS leader commented they too reflected their own sentiments inflicted by the pandemic and wrote the lyrics “picturing the day” the seven-piece will reunite with their fans, who they last saw in a concert in 2019.

"I think about how to make this relevant to BTS since the lyrics go, 'You are my Universe,' this should definitely be dedicated to ARMY," RM, who wrote some of the title's verses along with fellow rappers J-Hope and Suga, recalled.

"Whether it is at Coldplay's concert or ours, I hope we can sing this together. That would be the perfect moment to shake off all the stress from this pandemic," he enthused.

"My Universe" is expected to debut on top of Billboard's Hot 100. It would be the Coldplay’s first No. 1 hit since "Viva La Vida" in 2008 and the BTS’s sixth in the past year.

The pop anthem, meanwhile, already opened at No. 3 on the UK singles chart, marking the British band’s 19th and the South Korean act’s 4th top 10 hit in the authoritative list.