Sam Milby and Catriona Gray seem to be having the time of their lives as they explore Mauritius together.

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe shared a photo of her and Milby atop a waterfall while admiring the view.

“Enchanted by the Seven Cascades of Mauritius,” Gray wrote in the caption.

“It was raining the entire drive over, but as soon as we came to the last part of our hike and stepped out to the head of the waterfall, the sun came out and blessed us. God showing off all His beautiful creation,” she added.

Last week, Gray teased about doing a project with Milby while sharing a sweet moment with the actor in a plane.

The two haven’t shared more details about their upcoming project and it remains to be seen where they will fly to next after Mauritius.

Gray and Milby confirmed being in a relationship in May 2020, nearly two years after they were first romantically linked.

While they have since become open about their relationship, they rarely share updates about each other on social media, save for special occasions.