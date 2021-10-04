2 acclaimed PH titles join Chicago film festival

‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’ and ‘Filipiñana’ will be screened in the upcoming Chicago International Film Festival. Black Sheep / The London Film School

MANILA — Two Philippine films will be screened at the upcoming 57th edition of the Chicago International Film Festival.

Carlo Francisco Manatad’s “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” the acclaimed film set in the aftermath of Typhoon Yolanda, is part of the New Directors Competition category.

The film, which stars Daniel Padilla, Rans Rifol, and Charo Santos-Concio, previously won the Cinema e Gioventù Prize at the 74th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

Rafael Maunel’s “Filipiñana,” meanwhile, will be screened as a part of the comedy category of the Shorts Program.

“Filipiñana,” which follows a day in the life of a quietly rebellious tee-girl at a golf course, was recognized with the Silver Bear Jury Prize at the 70th Berlin Interantional Film Festival in 2020.

The 2021 Chicago International Film Festival will run from October 13 to 24.