Vice Ganda asks James Yap: 'Babaero ba ang basketball players?'

MANILA – Vice Ganda got James Yap to talk about what he has been doing during the whole quarantine period especially since there are no PBA games yet.

In the latest episode of his “Gabing Gabi na Vice,” Yap said he’s only been staying home just like everybody else because of the lockdown.

When asked if he has new discoveries about himself, the Rain or Shine star said: “Nagpapaturo ako magluto sa mom ko kasi yung parents ko nandito.”

Yap also shared to Vice Ganda why he recently went to Italy.

“Si Mic (Cazola, his wife) nag-decide na kung pwede umalis na lang. Ang sabi niya sa akin, mas okay naman daw doon dahil nakakalabas yung bata,” he said.

Yap said he is in awe of his two children with Cazola because they now know how to speak Italian.

Aside from learning how to cook, another thing that’s been taking Yap’s quarantine time is the mobile app TikTok.

“Yung mga teammates ko [ang nag-convince sa akin na gumawa ng account]. Sabi nila, ‘Mag Tiktok ka na rin. Mag Tiktok tayo every practice.’ Nakakahiya nga. Ang tigas talaga ng katawan ko. Wala talaga,” he said.

Yap finds it flattering that a lot of people still follow him in the said social media platform.

Meanwhile, it would not be a Vice Ganda interview if he did not put Yap on the hot seat.

Vice Ganda directly asked Yap if it is true that basketball players are womanizers.

“Hindi [babaero ang mga basketball players]. Hindi totoo yun Vice,” replied Yap.

“Kasi, alam mo, yung mga basketball player, araw-araw, takot nga sa magaganda yun eh. Kasi, every day, practice kami di ba. Magkakasama puro lalaki, every day iyan. So hindi kami sanay na makakita ng magaganda. Kapag nakakita kami ng magaganda, natotorpe kami. Nai-intimidate kami sa mga babae,” he said.

Vice Ganda also mentioned a couple of celebrity names and asked Yap if his younger self would either date them or just be friends with them.

Among the female celebrities who Yap just wanted to be friends with are Nadine Lustre, Maja Salvador, Bea Alonzo, Ivana Alawi and Ruffa Gutierrez.

On the other hand, he said his younger self would have been open to dating Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach, two of the country's Miss Universe winners.

“[Si Catriona] pwede yun, jojowain yun. Yun ang mga type ko eh,” he said.

As for Wurtzbach, he said: “Pwedeng jojowain, pwedeng totropahin. Kung type niya ako.”

Watch Vice Ganda’s entire interview with Yap below: