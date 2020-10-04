Sarah G, Bamboo rock 'ASAP' with 'Sweet Dreams'

MANILA – There have been several requests from fans for Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo Manalac to collaborate once again on “ASAP Natin To.”

On Sunday, the two granted their pleas as they shared the stage anew to participate at the “At The Movies” special of the ABS-CBN variety program.

For their fresh team up, Geronimo and Manalac gave viewers a concert-like experience when they did an all-out performance of “Sweet Dreams” by Eurythmics.

The track was used in the movie “X-Men Apocalypse” which was released in theaters worldwide four years ago.

Netizens loved Geronimo and Manalac’s “ASAP” number that they took it to Twitter to express how much they missed seeing the two performing together.

Yung pag support ni Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo bawat isa nag bibigayan at huhugutan pataas!IBA! ang ganda ng blending nilang talaga tapos sabay GROWL ng malupet ni Sarah G sa dilo POTA! TAPOS NA ANG LABAN!



Sagletttt!!! Pwede ba isa pang Sarah G and Bamboo apaka galeng kasi talaga!!

SOBRANG LUPET NI SARAH GERONIMO AT BAMBOO!!!!!!! PAKIBALIK NA ULET THE VOICE WITH MS. LEA!!! KAKAMISS NA SILAAAAA

thank you SG and Coach Bamboo nakakamiss na kayo sana may the voice na ulit



Grabeeeeee. bitin ako

Sarah and Bamboo

Geronimo and Manalac have worked with each other for several years as fellow coaches of “The Voice of the Philippines.”

For several seasons, Geronimo and Manalac sat as part of the show’s judging panel along with Broadway star Lea Salonga, Black Eyed Peas’ apl.de.ap and, for a time, with screen veteran Sharon Cuneta.

The last time the former Rivermaya frontman and the pop star appeared on “ASAP Natin To” together was in July when they did a duet of “Underdog” originally recorded by Alicia Keys.

Manalac was also on the show last week when he performed “Untitled” which is part of his “Bless This Mess” album released in 2015.

As for Geronimo, her last performance on “ASAP Natin To” prior to Sunday was last September 20 when she performed songs of American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.

“ASAP Natin To” airs every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is also available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.