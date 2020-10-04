Regine, Zsa Zsa perform theme songs of their memorable movies

MANILA - Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez and Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla joined forces on Sunday to offer Kapamilya viewers a fresh collaboration.

On the “ASAP Natin To” stage, Velasquez and Padilla sang the theme songs from their memorable movies.

Velasquez sang “Ikaw” from the movie “Dahil May Isang Ikaw”, which was released in 1999. She headlined the movie opposite actor Aga Muhlach.

Velasquez also performed “Pangarap Kong Ibigin Ka” from the 2003 film with the same title starring herself and Christopher de Leon.

Meanwhile, Padilla sang “Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin” from the movie of the same title relased in 1994. The film starred Maricel Soriano, Gabby Concepcion and Padilla.

The other soundtrack Padilla sang was “Mula Sa Puso” from the movie 1989 movie “My Darling Domestik” which she headlined along with Eric Quizon and her late husband, Comedy King Dolphy.

Following their number, Ogie Alcasid could not help but gush about how movie theme songs always tug a viewer’s heart.

“Ang sarap naman ng kantahan. Talaga namang damang dama [sa puso]. Kaya yung ibang movie theme songs, ginagawa rin nating theme song ng sariling kwento natin sa buhay,” he said.

The theme of the ABS-CBN variety show on Sunday was “ASAP Natin To at the Movies” where most of them sang soundtracks from popular local and international films.

The last time Velasquez appeared in the big screen was in 2019 when she did a special participation in Sarah Geronimo’s film “Unforgettable.”

Padilla’s last movie appearance, on the other hand, was in “Ang Larawan” in 2017.

