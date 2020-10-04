Park Seo Joon wants to meet Filipino fans anew

If travel and mass gathering restrictions ease up, one country that South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon would like to visit again is the Philippines.

The 31-year old actor, known for recently starring in the series "Itaewon Class," made the statement in an interview with local lifestyle publication Metro.Style.

"If this situation will be resolved as soon as possible, if there are still people who support me, I hope we can meet up soon," Park said in the video, addressing his Filipino fans.

"I'm also hoping for that and I hope you stay healthy until then," he added.

Park recounted his previous promotional activity in the Philippines, which he described as an "amazing experience" because of the immense support shown by Filipino fans.

"I went to the Philippines for a promotion before. When I am in Korea, I don't feel the support that much. But when I went there (Philippines), I had an amazing experience," he said.

In September 2019, Park held a fan meet at the Mall of Asia Arena after he was picked as a celebrity endorser for homegrown clothing brand Bench.

Aside from "Itaewon Class," Park is notable for starring in the dramas "She Was Pretty," "Hwarang," "Fight For My Way," and "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim."

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted countries to impose travel restrictions and prohibit mass gatherings, leading also to the cancellation and postponement of concerts and fan meets by "Korean wave" artists in the Philippines.