'Nothing fancy?' Bea Alonzo shares glimpse of her bedroom in second part of house tour

MANILA – Bea Alonzo delivered on her promise to show to her followers the rest of her home.

In her newest vlog entry uploaded Saturday, Alonzo shared a glimpse of how the second floor of her house looks like, giving them even a peak into her own bedroom.

“This is my room. I kept it really simple. It’s very different from my previous room back in 2012. Very bright siya, white and beige yung theme and it looks like a Ritz Carlton room,” she said.

“Right now parang mas gusto ko yung mas chill and mas humble and mas functional because this is the room where I spend most of my time in. This is where I relax. This is where I rejuvenate,” she added.

Inside her room is a beautiful bathroom, which she initially described to be "nothing fancy" despite having a chandelier and a bath tub, and a walk-in closet which houses her bags, shoes, clothes and other accessories.

She also showed off her guest room which used to be his brother's bedroom.

“When my brother used to live with me, naging room niya rin ito. I miss my brother kasi he’s now married. He has a child so focused siya doon. Nung dito pa nakatira yung brother ko, yung balcony from this room to my room are connected. Kapag galing ako sa taping, uuwi ako, maririnig ko na nandun siya sa balcony, we would just hang there. Sometimes we would just have a glass of wine,” she said.

As for its design, Alonzo said she wanted it to be as basic as possible.

“Ayaw ko na hindi comfortable yung guests so I have two twin beds here. As you can see, it’s very, very simple,” she said of the guest room.

Up in the third floor of her house is a huge family room where she entertains her guests. There is also a mini-gym where she works out.

Watch the video below to see Alonzo’s beautiful house.