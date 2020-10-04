'Iba 'Yan': Family with visual impairment undergo eye surgery

MANILA - Through the help of donors, two members of a visually-impaired family from Taguig underwent surgery to save their vision.

Back in July, Angel Locsin featured the family of Michael and Angela Alonzo in her show. Both of them are blind therapists who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

To survive, they sold fruits, together with their eldest son Ralph, who is also visually-impaired.

After featuring the family's story, donations for their treatment poured in, and last Sept. 9, Angela and Ralph underwent treatment.

Watch their story below.