Ex ‘PGT’ finalist on wife’s death: ‘Kung may totoong magic nga lang, gusto ko mag-time travel’

Allan “Alakim” de Paz said that the misunderstanding that caused his wife to shoot herself on the day of his birthday remain to be his biggest regret. Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan

MANILA — If there was one magic trick he wish he knew, it would be time travel and that he’ll use it to save his wife.

Allan “Alakim” de Paz’s story of regret and how he managed to trudge through the tragedy of losing the one he loved the most —and serving jail time for it— was featured on the newest episode of “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan,” which was aired this Saturday.

De Paz is an illusionist best known for being one of the finalists of the first season of “Pilipinas Got Talent” (PGT). He was jailed for the death of his wife, Maricar, back in 2012.

In the episode, De Paz said that the misunderstanding that caused his wife to shoot herself on the day of his birthday remain his biggest regret. He recalled that it stemmed from a joke about him seeing other women, made by his friends during his party.

“Feeling ko nanaginip ako noon kasi, ‘Teka lang, kaka-birthday ko lang tapos ganito mangyayari sa akin? Hindi tama iyan’,” he said, in tears.

He noted that his wife had suffered from depression and trauma from a miscarriage.

De Paz revealed that he tried to kill himself while in jail.

His failed attempt, he said, made him realize just how many people and friends still cared for him because of the support he received afterwards.

This gave him the will to live and after the charges against him were dropped and he was freed, he has been dedicating everything to his kids and friends.

This led to him helping out his close friend and colleague Ruther Urquia, who was also a finalist of the “PGT” season he joined. Urquia, in turn, became an inspiration for Jerben “JB” Sedol, who incorporates his religion into his tricks. Sedol then helped female illusionist Rosela Torres Rondez.

You can check out the highlights of the episode below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:

The full episode can be viewed on the iWant-TFC app.